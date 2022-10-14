StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
BIOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on Biocept in a research report on Monday, June 20th.
Biocept Stock Performance
Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
