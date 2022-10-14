StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,643. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 26.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

