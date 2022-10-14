StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Century Casinos Price Performance

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. 490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.87. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $201.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 98.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Century Casinos by 49.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 14.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

Featured Articles

