StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Insider Activity

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $643.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,271,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $2,086,000 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 368,576 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,915,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,329,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,512,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,103 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Articles

