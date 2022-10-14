StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.1 %

FCX opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

