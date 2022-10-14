StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. MKM Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.33 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.5 %

PANW traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.77. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

