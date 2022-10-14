StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PPC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. 5,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
