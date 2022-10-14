StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PPC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. 5,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

