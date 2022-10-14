StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 67.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,807,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

