StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southern (NYSE:SO)

SO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

NYSE SO opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.95. Southern has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Southern by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

