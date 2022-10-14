StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
SANW stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Trading of S&W Seed
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000.
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
