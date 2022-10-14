StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of TRHC opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $31.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Insider Transactions at Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 130.21% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 59,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $253,641.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,521,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,353.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

