StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $625.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,261.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,261.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,280.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 162,694 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,991,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 533,142 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,925,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,617,000 after purchasing an additional 102,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.