StockNews.com Downgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Nomad Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $13.84 on Monday. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after buying an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,306 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,201,000 after purchasing an additional 141,789 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,642,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,120,000 after purchasing an additional 297,891 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.