StockNews.com Downgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $13.84 on Monday. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after buying an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,306 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,201,000 after purchasing an additional 141,789 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,642,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,120,000 after purchasing an additional 297,891 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

