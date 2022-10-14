StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A10 Networks Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE ATEN opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 9,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $145,497.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 9,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $145,497.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,332,575.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,886 shares of company stock worth $1,534,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 0.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.