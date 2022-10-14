StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of ACM opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.68.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in AECOM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

