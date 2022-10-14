StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

AMOT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $427.47 million, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.51. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 136,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 82,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 47.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

