StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

ANGI opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Angi has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Angi by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Angi by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Angi by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,603,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 68,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Angi by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,394,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 509,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

