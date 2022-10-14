StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANIP. HC Wainwright started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

ANIP opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.