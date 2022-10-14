StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Argo Group International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $61.29.
About Argo Group International
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.