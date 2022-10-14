StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 135.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 58.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

