StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.
Baozun Trading Down 1.7 %
BZUN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,922. Baozun has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $366.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.81.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
