StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

BZUN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,922. Baozun has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $366.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the second quarter worth about $3,118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth about $2,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Baozun by 100.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 216,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 186,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 27.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

