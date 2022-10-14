StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,459. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.