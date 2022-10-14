StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,459. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
