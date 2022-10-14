StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.
BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance
BSIG opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $31.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.
BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.