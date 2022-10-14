StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

NYSE:CSV opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $462.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.25). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,673.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,511.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $54,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,673.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 946,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 53,240 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 117,436 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2,866.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 228,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

