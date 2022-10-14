StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, Stephens started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.
Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance
TAST stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.
Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
