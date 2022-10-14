StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TASTGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

TAST stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TASTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $441.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.22 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

