StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

TAST stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $441.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.22 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.