StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHEF. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. 1,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,517. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $648.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 97,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 868,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

