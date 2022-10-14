StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chemours (NYSE:CC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chemours from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

Chemours Trading Up 3.6 %

CC stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemours will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Chemours by 3.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 131,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

