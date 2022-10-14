StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Stock Performance

Clarus stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. 19,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,047. Clarus has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $465.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarus

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aaron Kuehne acquired 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,963.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,978.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aaron Kuehne purchased 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,978.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 784.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 125.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth $226,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.