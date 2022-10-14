StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $124.49. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.87.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,268,000 after acquiring an additional 117,813 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 35.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,892,000 after buying an additional 68,412 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

