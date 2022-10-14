StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Cognex stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. Cognex has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.28 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 6.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 50.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Cognex by 3.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

