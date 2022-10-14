StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SID. Bradesco Corretora cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 6.4 %

SID traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 79,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 183,274 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

