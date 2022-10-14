StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. 407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,009. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $20.58.

Insider Activity

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $56,457.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,834.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 21,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

