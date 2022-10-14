StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.85. 3,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,611. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,186 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,868,000 after purchasing an additional 155,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 110,364 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

