StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRHGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. CRH has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in CRH by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,794,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,312,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,068,000 after buying an additional 718,228 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CRH by 5.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 268,277 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $7,114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth $5,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

