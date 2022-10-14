StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. CRH has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CRH Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in CRH by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,794,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,312,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,068,000 after buying an additional 718,228 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CRH by 5.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 268,277 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $7,114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth $5,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.