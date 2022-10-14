StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.96. 51,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,526. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.03. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Crocs by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Crocs by 11,116.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.