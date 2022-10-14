StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.75. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $164,924.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,336,258.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $48,546.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,390,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 52.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

