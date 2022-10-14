StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Daily Journal Trading Down 1.2 %
DJCO traded down $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $250.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224. The firm has a market cap of $346.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.48. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $236.01 and a 1 year high of $415.66.
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
