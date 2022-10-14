StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Daily Journal Trading Down 1.2 %

DJCO traded down $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $250.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224. The firm has a market cap of $346.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.48. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $236.01 and a 1 year high of $415.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Journal

Daily Journal Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 17.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 12.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

