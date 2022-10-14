StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DDS. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $282.42 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.74.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.81 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 36.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

