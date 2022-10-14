StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYNGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DYN opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $16.39.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

