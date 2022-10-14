StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of ESLT traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.51. 1,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,600. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.67. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $144.72 and a 52-week high of $244.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

