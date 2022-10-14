StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK remained flat at $3.71 on Wednesday. 97 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

