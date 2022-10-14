StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

