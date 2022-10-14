StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Price Performance

ENV opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99.

Insider Activity at Envestnet

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.