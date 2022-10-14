StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

