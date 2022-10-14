StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $211,984.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

