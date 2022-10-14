StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 31.50.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EE opened at 23.60 on Wednesday. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of 18.31 and a 12 month high of 30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of 25.05 and a 200-day moving average of 27.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Excelerate Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,455,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,390,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,948,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,005,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Read More

