StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FFWM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Foundation to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. 5,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,491. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 126.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 294,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,584 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $514,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 28.7% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,208,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after purchasing an additional 492,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 10.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

