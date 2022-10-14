StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
First Horizon Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.24.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Horizon Company Profile
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
