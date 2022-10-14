StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $2,136,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1,075.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

