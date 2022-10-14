StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance
Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. 1,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,421. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.52 and a beta of 0.51.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $55.45 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
