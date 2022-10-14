StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. 1,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,421. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $55.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 237.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 136.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

