StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GAIN. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.
Gladstone Investment Price Performance
Shares of GAIN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,167. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.