StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GAIN. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Shares of GAIN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,167. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 91.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

